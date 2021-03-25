Palace: 'So be it' if actor is on COVID-19 vaccination 'substitution list'

Community frontliners and barangay health workers receive their COVID -19 vaccines at the Placido Del Mundo Elementary School, Quirino Highway, Barangay Talipapa, Quezon City on March 23, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — If actor Mark Anthony Fernandez is indeed on Parañaque City's COVID-19 vaccination substitution list, then "so be it", Malacañang said on Thursday amid criticisms against his inoculation against the coronavirus ahead of health workers and other priority groups.

The "substitution list" includes people who can receive COVID-19 shots in case health workers, who are the top priority in the vaccination drive, fail to show up on their schedule or refuse to get inoculated, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Kinukumpirma ko po na mayroon tayong quick substitution list... Hindi naman pupuwedeng masayang iyong vials 'pag nabuksan na at kinakailangan magamit agad 'yon," he said in a press briefing.

(I confirm that we have a quick substitution list. The vials cannot be wasted and should be used quickly once opened.)

Fernandez got vaccinated because he was supposedly part of Parañaque City's substitution list. While President Rodrigo Duterte did not name Fernandez in a speech on Wednesday night, he said the son of an actor was inoculated.

"Hindi ko lang po alam kung sino dapat nasa quick substitution list," Roque said. "Pero kung iyon po ang nakasaad sa listahan ng Parañaque, so be it po."

(I just don't know who should be in the list. But if that is what's stated in the list of Parañaque, so be it po.)

Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez had said Fernandez was eligible for vaccination as he has depression and hypertension. Fernandez, in an interview with an entertainment news site, said he was not taking any maintenance medicine, just multivitamins and Vitamin C.



The interior department said it would ask Olivarez to explain the incident. The agency also sent show cause orders to 5 other mayors to explain why they should not be sanctioned for getting vaccinated.

Duterte on Wednesday said the vaccination of mayors was a "gray area" because of a "problem" in the public's trust of COVID-19 shots, said Roque.

For instance, only 350 health workers in Tacloban City initially received the vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech. This number increased to around 800 after city Mayor Alfred Romualdez took the Sinovac jab, Roque said.

"Pero uulitin ko po, mga mayor, tama na po iyan... A1 (health workers) pa lang po ang pinababakunahan natin at 'wag po kayong mag-jump ng line," he said.

(But I will repeat, mayors, enough of that. We are vaccinating only health workers right now. Don't jump the line.)

Local chief executives belong to "A4" group, the fourth priority in the vaccination program, which also includes economic frontliners and soldiers, said Roque.

Other groups in the top 5 priority are the elderly, people with comorbidities and indigents.

The Philippines has received delivery of 1,525,600 COVID-19 shots, so far, which are not enough for the country's 1.7 million health workers.