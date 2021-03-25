No potential charges vs. civilians who got COVID-19 vaccine ahead of prioritized sectors: DILG

Community frontliners and barangay health workers receive their COVID -19 vaccines at the Placido Del Mundo Elementary School, Quirino Highway, Barangay Talipapa, Quezon City on March 23, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Civilians like actor Mark Anthony Fernandez who are not part of the government's COVID-19 vaccination priority list but have received shots have no legal liabilities as of this time, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said on Thursday.

Instead, liability will fall on authorities who let unauthorized people jump the vaccination line, said Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III.

"'Yong mga sumingit, kagaya po ni Mark Anthony Fernandez nga kahapon... as of this time, wala po kaming nakikitang potential liability. Mukhang makakalusot siya kung wala kaming makikitang liability," Densing said, quoting DILG's legal experts.

(Those who cut the line like Mark Anthony Fernandez yesterday, as of this time, we don't see any potential liability. They could get off the hook because we don't see any liability.)

"Hindi po natin nakikita iyong liability ng isang nakasingit. Pero baka magkaroon ng liability iyong nagpasingit at iyong nagpahayag na siya'y bakunahan kahit hindi (o) labas po siya sa priority list," he said in a televised public briefing.

(We don't see the liability if those who jumped the line. But those who let him skip the line and said they could be vaccinated may face liability.)

However, Densing appealed to the public not to take advantage of this, saying, "Makonsensya na lamang po kayo na marami sa ating kababayan laging exposed sa COVID-19, itong mga healthcare workers."

"Ang isang bakuna na ipinagkait natin sa healthcare workers ay isang bakuna na ipinaGkait natin sa kalusugan ng mga taong lumalaban para sa taongbayan," he added.

(Have conscience because many of our compatriots are always exposed to COVID-19, our healthcare workers. A vaccine that we denied our healthcare workers is a vaccine we denied to those who are fighting for the people.)

Video courtesy of PTV

Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez had said Fernandez was eligible for vaccination as he has depression and hypertension. Fernandez, in an interview with an entertainment news site, said he was not taking any maintenance medicine, just multivitamins and Vitamin C.

Officials have said limited COVID-19 jabs must be reserved for medical frontliners.

The Philippines has received delivery of 1,525,600 COVID-19 shots, so far, which are not enough for the country's 1.7 million health workers.

Next in line to health workers in the priority list are the elderly, people with comorbidities, frontline workers, and indigents.

President Rodrigo Duterte has spoken on the matter in a public address Wednesday night, ordering relevant agencies to take action.



Densing said the DILG would ask Olivarez to explain Fernandez's vaccination. The agency also sent show cause orders to 5 other mayors to explain why they should not be sanctioned for getting vaccinated.

RELATED VIDEO: