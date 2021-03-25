Lung Center pleads for more nurses as hospital battles COVID-19 surge

Facade of the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City on July 8, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Lung Center of the Philippines has called on the Department of Health to provide additional nurses as it has been occupied by patients with COVID-19 for the past 2 weeks.

"We have requested at least 30 more nurses from the DOH since last week but it's not easy to get those manpower. I could imagine all hospitals are trying to get more manpower," LCP spokesperson Dr. Norberto Francisco told ANC.

The Lung Center of the Philippines is a designated COVID-19 referral hospital in Quezon City. It has a 200-bed capacity, of which 55 percent are dedicated to patients battling the new coronavirus.

"We're trying to cope as much as we can. During the worst months last year, we reached up to 160 beds [for COVID-19 patients], which translates to 75 percent of the hospital capacity," he said.

While under strain from rising coronavirus infections, Francisco said their medical staff, especially doctors, were sufficient to man all the wards.

"They're busy the whole day because 1 doctor would have to make rounds for 81 beds," he said.

Since last year, the hospital has tallied 205 coronavirus infections among its personnel. Currently, it has 17 active cases.

"Our personnel in the COVID wards are fully protected. They have 2 or 3 layers of personal protective equipment and all the moves are calculated there," Francisco said.

"They know how to handle things very well but once they are out of the COVID wing or ward and they become lax, that's the time they get infected."

Despite a spike in coronavirus cases, Francisco said they were not asking for a timeout, or the enforcement of a stricter quarantine to better contain the virus spread.

"We're not asking for a timeout but we're asking for understanding from the public that if they go to Lung Center uncoordinated or if they walk in, they risk waiting in the ambulance or in the parking lot because even the emergency room is full," he said.

Francisco also assured the public they were now better in treating COVID-19 patients.

"We know a little better now. We know that when we give medications earlier at the proper time then we have more chances of survival," he said.