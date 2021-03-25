Iba pang mga bansa kinondena ang pagdaong ng Chinese vessels sa WPS

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Nadagdagan pa ang bilang ng mga bansang sumusuporta sa Pilipinas at bumabatikos sa China dahil sa pananatili ng mga barko nito sa Julian Felipe Reef, na sakop ng exclusive economic zone (EEZ) ng bansa.

Bukod sa US at ambassador ng Japan, nagpahayag na rin ng suporta sa Pilpinas ang ambassador ng Canada na tutol sa mga kilos ng China.

"Canada opposes recent Chinese actions in the South China Sea, including off the coast of the Philippines, that escalate tensions and undermine regional stability and the rules-based international order." ani Ambassador Peter Macarthur.

Nagpahayag din ng pakabahala ang ambassador ng Australia.

"Australia supports an #IndoPacific region which is secure, open and inclusive. The South China Sea – a crucial international waterway – is governed by international rules and norms, particularly UNCLOS. We remain concerned about destabilising actions that could provoke escalation," ani Australian Ambassador Steven Robinson.

Pati Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office ng United Kingdom, naalarma sa mga tinawag na kilos na nagpapaigting ng tensiyon sa South China Sea.

"The Philippines is an important partner for the United Kingdom in the Indo-Pacific. Earlier I spoke to Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teddyboy Locsin about our Integrated Review & our shared concerns on Myanmar and the South China Sea, including actions which raise tensions there," ani Nigel Adams, Minister of State ng Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office ng UK.

Nagsalita na rin ang European Union. Hindi raw dapat payagan ang anumang bansa na baliin ang international law at seguridad sa South China Sea at maging banta sa kapayapaan.

"At EU-ASEAN ministerial, @JosepBorrellF said 'We cannot allow countries to unilaterally undermine international law and maritime security in the #SouthChinaSea, thereby representing a serious threat to the peaceful development of the region' EU stands by rules based order #UNCLOS," ani EU Ambassador Luc Veron sa kaniyang Twitter.

Sinagot naman ng Chinese embassy ang mga patutsada.

"Neither these diplomats understand the basic facts, nor do they have the ability to think and judge independently. But they came out with irresponsible comments, using the same scripts," sabi ng embahada.

Nauna nang itinanggi ng embahada ng China na may maritime militia sila sa lugar, na iginiit nilang bahagi naman ng kanilang teritoryo.

"Niu'e Jiao is a part of China's Nansha Qundao. Chinese fishing vessels have been fishing in its adjacent waters for many years. Recently, some Chinese fishing vessels take shelter near Niu'e Jiao due to rough sea conditions. It has been a normal practice for Chinese fishing vessels to take shelter under such circumstances. There is no Chinese Maritime Militia as alleged," sabi ng embahada noong Lunes.

Sa paghain ng diplomatic protest ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), nanawagan ang Pilipinas sa China na iatras na ang mga barko. Ito rin ang panawagan ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana nang magpulong ang mga kinatawan ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at China noong Miyerkoles.

Paliwanag umano ng mga kinatawan ng People’s Liberation Army ng China, sumisilong lang ang mga barko dahil sa masamang panahon.

Gayunpaman, iniutos na ni AFP chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana ang dagdag na barko ng Navy para magpatrolya sa West Philippine Sea.

Ikinalungkot naman ni dating Ombudsman at 1Sambayan convenor Conchita Carpio Morales ang umano’y urong-sulong na reaksiyon ng pamahalaan sa patuloy na panghihimasok ng China sa West Philippine Sea.

"[T]alking lang naman 'ata tayo eh, tapos after a while na being aggressive, lie low na naman tayo, tapos lalabas na naman 'yung katapangan ng China. Wala siyang paki, it will continue to be scaring us, showing its might," ani Morales.

Nauna nang sinabi ng Palasyo na kamakailan ay nagkaroon na ng pag-uusap si Duterte at ang China ukol sa Chinese vessels sa Julian Felipe Reef.

"Siyempre po sinabi ni Presidente 'yung mga sinabi niya sa UN na naninindigan tayo at poprotektahan ang ating mga teritoryo, naniniwala tayo na kinakailangan maresolba ito sa pamamagitan ng UNCLOS at pinaninindigan natin 'yung pagpanalo natin sa arbitral tribunal," sabi ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.

—Ulat ni Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News