Health workers still priority for COVID-19 vaccination amid queue jumpers: DOH

Health workers inoculate their fellow health workers with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on March 09, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines will continue to prioritize health workers for COVID-19 vaccination as they are the ones who can influence their colleagues, the Department of Health said Thursday.

"We think the major influencers for health care workers are health care workers themselves. 'Yun pong ating chief of hospital, mga doctor, mga heads of these units," DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Those are the chief of hospital, doctors, heads of these units.)

"Pagka meron tayong ipapasok na not part of the priority list, we are losing one or 2 vaccines specific for health care workers. Pagkatapos po ng healthcare workers, when we go the community that’s the time we will need the influencers, sila kasi pinapakinggan sila ng constituents nila."

(When we accommodate someone who's not part of the priority list, we are losing one or 2 vaccines specific for healthcare workers. After them, when we go the community that’s the time we will need the influencers, because their constituents listen to them.)

Five mayors were earlier asked to explain their coronavirus vaccination at a time when the country prioritizes only medical frontliners.

At least 2 mayors had said they got inoculated to boost their local health workers' confidence in the vaccine.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines has so far inoculated 68 percent of its 1.2 million health workers nationwide, Vergeire said.

She urged medical societies to approach the DOH for vaccination as the agency is finding it difficult to find them.

"Sana po sila na ang kusang lumapit sa ating mga ospital, local governments para mailista sila at mabigyan natin at matapos na itong sector ng health care workers," she said.

(We hope they will approach our hospitals, local governments so they can be listed and given the vaccines and we can finish inoculating the health sector.)