Don't just yap, Palace tells CHR after report on 'intent to kill' in drug war

Members of human rights groups lay flowers on photos of victims of extrajudicial killings as part of activities leading up to International Human Rights Day at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Dec. 1, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday told the Commission on Human Rights to refrain from yapping and instead file complaints over its report that police had "intent to kill" in leading President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-narcotics drive.

A media report on Monday quoted the CHR as having said that it had probed nearly 3,300 deaths in the drug war and that almost all cases had "several circumstances and evidence that showed possible abuse of strength and intent to kill."

Palace spokesman Harry Roque, once a human rights lawyer, said the CHR should gather evidence for every alleged case of illegal use of force by state forces and submit these to police or prosecutors.

"Kung hindi po gagawin talaga ito ng CHR, wala pong mangyayari kung dakdak lang sila nang dakdak," Roque said in a press briefing.

"Kinakailangan po gumawa ng case file kada kaso if it’s a case of illegal killing and at least ibigay ito sa police or sa NBI at magkaroon ng complaint man lang."

(If the CHR won't do that, nothing will happen if it just keeps yapping. A case file should be assembled if it's a case of illegal killing and at least give this to the police or the National Bureau of Investigation so that there will be a complaint.)

But Roque said it would be difficult to build a case on the "basis of a very general conclusion."

The CHR said it would make its report public in about a month.



Police in April may start using body cameras in anti-drug sweeps, said Roque.

Government data showed about 5,000 have died in anti-drug operations. Various rights groups are saying though that thousands more have been slain in alleged extrajudicial killings.

Last month, Justice Secretary Menardo Gueverra told the Human Rights Council that "in more than half of the records reviewed, the law enforcement agents involved failed to follow standard protocols pertaining to coordination with other agencies and the processing of the crime scene."

Last month, law enforcers themselves got locked in a gunfight, with police and anti-drug agents exchanging gunshots in an incident that left four dead.