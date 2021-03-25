DOH partners with pharma firms to address COVID-19 drugs supply shortage

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Health said Thursday it has sought help from drugmakers in addressing the shortage of medicines used in COVID-19 treatment.

There is no drug yet that has officially proven effective in treating COVID-19 and the medicines currently used are under compassionate special permit of the Food and Drug Administration, said Health spokesperson and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Wala ho talaga tayong stocks na regular para dito sa sakit na ito katulad nitong mga gamot na ginagamit kaya ang bilis niyang maubos kung sakali," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We don't really have regular stocks for the drugs used for this illness, that's why it seems the supply is quickly exhausted.)

"Ngayon ang ginagawa po namin kami po ay nakipagpartner at humingi na ng tulong sa mga pharmaceutical company na nagsusupply nito para makonekta ang ating mga ospital."

(Currently we are partnering with and seeking the help of pharmaceutical companies that supply these drugs to connect them with our hospitals.)

Vergeire also warned against using drugs such as ivermectin, which has yet to show benefits against COVID-19.

"Base dun sa mga pagaaral, wala po siyang napakitang benepisyo para sa COVID-19. Ang sinasabi ng ating mga eksperto, we should wait for further studies," she said.

(Based on the studies, it has shown no benefit for COVID-19. Experts say we should wait for further studies.)

"Ang lagi po nating aalalahanin, kailangan po nairerekomenda ng DOH itong gamot, vetted by medical societies, atsaka mayroong go-ahead sa FDA."

(We must always remember the drug must be recommended by the DOH, is vetted by medical societies, and has the go-ahead of the FDA.)