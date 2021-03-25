DOH: COVID-19 vaccine consumption improved after setting deadline for use

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday said it saw an improvement in the use of COVID-19 vaccines after it had warned vaccination sites to use up their allocations.

The DOH gave an initial deadline of March 24 or else the vaccines will be re-distributed to hospitals in Metro Manila, which is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The DOH said then that it was taking a while for some vaccination sites to use up their vaccine stocks despite a May 2021 expiry date for the AstraZeneca doses.

“Following the directive of the Secretary of Health to ensure the administration of all distributed vaccines to healthcare workers in the regions by 25 March 2021, we have observed an increase in the number of doses which have already been administered,” the agency said in a statement released Thursday.

The agency said that from only 48% consumption of allocated first dose of vaccines on March 21, it went up to 62% by March 23.

“Given the need to cover as many healthcare workers as possible, the extension of the said deadline is currently being deliberated,” the DOH said.

It added that it will “exhaust all efforts to ensure all willing health care workers are vaccinated before we proceed to the next priority groups.”

After healthcare workers, senior citizens are next in line in the government’s prioritization framework. But despite the emphasis on the need to vaccinate health workers first, there have been reports of government officials and non-health workers being vaccinated firss.

The DOH on Thursday said that “individuals verified to have skipped the line run the risk of incurring legal sanctions.” It also warned officials and individuals against receiving vaccines ahead of their turn.

“DOH and DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) are working closely to act on reports of officials and individuals reported to be ‘jumping’ the line,” it said, adding that the DILG has already served show-cause orders to local chief executives who were reportedly vaccinated.

Currently, more than 500,000 health workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. This is less than a third of the estimated total number of health workers in the country, which is at 1.7 million.