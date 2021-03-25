'ATRASzeneca': Dinagat Islands officials get COVID-19 shots after frontliners back out

MANILA - Several provincial officials of the Dinagat Islands were vaccinated with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines after some of the province's health frontliners declined to be inoculated with the drug, an official said Tuesday.

PASOK SA SEMI-FINALS!!! Salamat sa mga ATRASzeneca, ang mga nashokot magpabakuna! Haha! Got vaccinated with the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine allocated and administered in the Provincial Care and Containment Center of Dinagat Islands. [1/3] pic.twitter.com/COu4hc9ubQ — Jeff Crisostomo (@jeffcrisostomo) March 23, 2021

Thirty members of the province's Public Information Office (PIO) were inoculated with AstraZeneca jabs after medical frontliners declined to receive the vaccines, Dinagat Island's Provincial Information Officer Jeff Crisostomo said in a tweet.

"Got vaccinated with the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine allocated and administered in the Provincial Care and Containment Center of Dinagat Islands," he said.

"PASOK SA SEMI-FINALS!!! Salamat sa mga ATRASzeneca, ang mga nashokot magpabakuna! Haha!" he said in jest.

(We got into the semi-finals!!! Thank you to those who backed out from being inoculated with AstraZeneca, those who were afraid to be vaccinated! Haha!)

Members of the province's PIO were vaccinated because they are part of the "lead office for information dissemination on COVID-19 and our Provincial Government response efforts," said Crisostomo, a long-time staff of Dinagat Islands Gov. Kaka Bag-ao.

"Dahil may multiple doses sa isang vial, kailangan iturok na kaagad, so na-join na po tayo," he said.

(Because there are multiple doses in one vial, we have to use the jabs immediately, so we were included.)

The development came as the national government announced that it would be investigating local government officials who were inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine despite not being part of the government's priority list.

Government is prioritizing health workers for the inoculation effort, with the vaccines still limited in supply.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) earlier issued show cause orders to the following local chief executives to explain why they got vaccinated:

- Mayor Alfred Romualdez of Tacloban City

- Mayor Dibu Tuan of T'boli town in South Cotabato

- Mayor Sulpicio Villalobos of Sto. Niño town in South Cotabato

- Mayor Noel Rosal of Legazpi City in Albay

- Mayor Abraham Ibba of Bataraza town in Palawan

The DILG said it would also ask Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez to explain why actor Mark Anthony Fernandez was vaccinated against COVID-19, even though limited jabs are reserved for health workers.

Under the Department of Health's guidelines, priority groups include health workers, the elderly, people with comorbidities, frontline workers, and indigents.

