DepEd says early registration for school year 2021-2022 starts Friday

Department of Education headquarters in Pasig City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA- Starting Friday, students in kindergarten and grades 1, 7 and 11 level may register for school year 2021-2022 through an early registration program until April 30, 2021, the Department of Education (DepEd) has announced.

This is to ensure that the learners will be registered for the next school year and to help the department identify how many kinder, and grades 1, 7, and 11 students will enter the next school year.

Meanwhile, grades 2 to 6, 8 to 10 and 12 are considered pre-registered and do not need to participate in the early registration.

Education Undersecretary Jesus Mateo said that the mode of registration would differ per region because of the quarantine restrictions.

Parents or guardians may go to the school where they want to register their children if their areas allow in-person registration. Others, on the other hand, may register online or by calling the school.

Mateo explained that the early school year registration is essential both for the parents and educators, including the agency itself, as this would supposedly help schools prepare. This is also their way to get ready for the class capacity.

"Pag congested kasi, paano ngayon iyong bata? Baka hindi matuto," Mateo explained.

(When the classroom is congested, the child's learning is affected.)

"Ang talagang gusto natin mangyari sa kagawaran, as much as possible, standards natin na 1 is to 30 or 1 is to 35, even. Kasi na-attain na natin iyan prior to the pandemic. Ang problema nga lang natin, kailangan talagang malaman ilan ang papasok sa paaralan ngayon?" he added.

(What we really want is a ratio of 1 to 30 or 1 to 35 teacher-student ratio. We already attained it before the pandemic. The problem, however, is how many students will enroll.)

The official pointed out that they opted not to set a target number of registrants, but hoped that the enrollment would be higher than in the current school year.

"Pero safe to say na iyung enrollment natin na ine-expect will be much higher sana compared to last year. Kasi kung titingnan mo naman iyong ating population, it's growing e 'di ba, iyong school-age population. So ang gusto talaga natin, again sa tulong ng mga magulang, mga guardians, sana makapasok iyong mga mag-aaral," he said.

(It is safe to say that our enrollment will be much higher compared to last year. If you would look at our population, as well as the school-age population, is growing. What we really want is to help parents, guardians to send their children go to school.)

Based on DepEd's January 2021 data, there are 26,657,411 enrollees, including in public and private schools, state and local universities and colleges, Alternative Learning System (ALS), and Philippine schools overseas.

When asked for advice on how parents can keep their children interested in learning, Mateo suggested using games and other activities.

"Being a parent myself, para ma-engganyo iyong bata, hindi iyung pupukpukin mo para mag-aral. You have to ensure na enjoyable iyong pag-aaral. Mapi-feel niya, mas lalo na sa mga murang edad, they will look at it as something like playing rather than really studying," he said.

(Being a parent myself, I know that you should not force a student to study just for them to do so. You should ensure that learning is enjoyable. That student will love it an early age.)

Public school students resumed their studies in October through distance learning, which was implemented in response to the continuing threat of COVID-19.