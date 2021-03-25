Dacera case respondents file complaints vs late flight attendant's mom, Makati cops

MANILA - Some respondents in the Christine Dacera case have filed several complaints against the late flight attendant's mother, members of the Makati City Police, and others nearly three months since they were first implicated in the New Year's Day death of their friend.

Lawyer Mike Santiago, counsel of Rommel Galido and JP Dela Serna, filed the following complaints on Wednesday at the Makati City Prosecutor's Office: perjury, libel, cyber libel, malicious prosecution, incriminating innocent persons, intriguing against honor and oral defamation.

The respondents are the following:

Dacera camp:

- Sharon Dacera (Dacera's mom)

- Marichi Ramos Fong (Dacera family friend and doctor)

- Atty. Brick Reyes (Dacera family lawyer)

- Katherine Anne Dacera-Facelo (Dacera's cousin)

Makati City Police

- P/Cpl Louie Lopez

- P/SSG Jun Alimurong

- PC Chief Danilo Oamil

- Col. Harold Depositar

Santiago said the Dacera camp allegedly tainted his clients' reputation, and complaints have been filed against them by the National Bureau of Investigation at the Department of Justice, causing them undue stress.

The members of the Makati City police who initially handled the incident also face complaints for unlawful arrest and illegal detention.

According to Santiago, the Makati City police filed complaints against Galido and Dela Serna on January 4, which was already past the 36-hour reglementary period. The lawyer said his clients were detained by the Makati policemen from 9 p.m. of Jan. 1, 2021.

The NBI Death Investigation Division filed obstruction of justice charges last March 12 against Galido, Dela Serna, Mark Rosales, Gregorio De Guzman, Jezreel Rapinan, Alain Chen, Reymay Englis, and Darwin Macalla, who partied with Dacera at the City Garden Grand Hotel in Makati City prior to her death on New Year's Day.

The NBI said they were charged for “giving false or fabricated information to mislead or prevent the law enforcement agencies from apprehending the offenders.”

The same charge was also filed against their legal counsel, Neptali Maroto.

Further, the agency said it found evidence to recommend charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against Dela Serna, Rapinan, Chen, and Louie De Lima.

In a press conference, the NBI's Zylykha Marie Corales Deramo said that while the occupants of the hotel's Room 2209 did not intend to kill Dacera, they lacked "proper diligence and prudence" when Dacera had already been experiencing weakness that ultimately led to her death.

As they partied, occupants of Room 2207, where Dacera, 23, had stayed momentarily, allegedly went to 2209 to tell her companions that she was vomiting and experiencing a headache. Her companions supposedly downplayed this.

As well, the NBI recommended filing perjury charges against Galido, Dela Serna and Macalla.

Rosales and Galido, meanwhile, are facing illegal drug charges after the NBI investigation showed that they allegedly tried to deliver or give away illegal drugs during their New Year's party. Rosales is also facing a separate charge for allegedly introducing the party drugs to his companions.

The NBI said Dacera’s friends did not give their statements despite multiple attempts for a request. But it said they can explain their side with the fiscal.

The Philippine National Police, in a medico-legal report, had said that the 23-year-old flight attendant died due to natural causes after initially suspecting rape and homicide against her companions.

The Dacera family rejected the findings, alleging irregularities in the PNP's report.

- report from Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

