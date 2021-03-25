COVID-19 vaccine recipients may need booster shots amid new variants: expert

Video courtesy of the Philippine Medical Association

MANILA — Vaccine experts on Thursday said those who have already received COVID-19 vaccines may need booster shots to give added protection against variants of concern.

“I actually foresee that happening. After 'yung primary series na tinatawag natin 'yung 2 doses nitong Sinovac or AstraZeneca or itong incoming vaccines, we need another dose or a booster shot,” Dr. Nina Gloriani, who heads the country’s vaccine expert panel (VEP) for COVID-19 vaccines, said at a forum organized by the Philippine Medical Association, the Philippine Foundation for Vaccination and the Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Association of the Philippines.

(I actually foresee that happening. After what we call the primary series — the 2 doses of Sinovac or AstraZeneca or any of the incoming vaccines, we need another dose or a booster shot).

Gloriani said the booster shot “may not be the original one (vaccine) but something that may cover the variants as well.”

At the end of her talk, Gloriani said multivalent COVID-19 vaccines or those made to immunize against two or more variants will be needed in the future.

Dr. Lulu Bravo, a vaccine advocate who now heads the National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee (NAEFIC), said COVID-19 vaccines will probably be like the flu vaccines now, which are given ever year and contain antigens for different strains.

“As time goes by we do not know yet how many variants we will have. It will be quite difficult to treat and therefore has to be included in the vaccine,” she said.

Gloriani said flu vaccines are currently based on biosurveillance data.

“Nakikita natin ano 'yung nagcicirculate na strains o serotypes during the last year or two. 'Yun ang nagiging basehan for the new vaccines,” she said.

(We see what the circulating strains or serotypes are during the last year or two. And that is the basis for the new vaccines.)

Gloriani said that for COVID-19 there are only 3 variants of concern right now — the B.1.1.7 first detected in the United Kingdom, the B.1.351 detected in South Africa and the P.1 detected in Brazil. There are

As of Wednesday, there are 223 UK variant cases in the Philippines, 152 South African variant cases and 1 Brazil variant detected in a returning overseas Filipino.

“I foresee that the 2nd generation vaccines will contain these variants, 'yung antigens corresponding to the variants,” she said.

There are now more than 500,000 people in the Philippines vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines from Sinovac or AstraZeneca.

