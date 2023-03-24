MANILA -- Suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. cannot appeal his suspension himself, the chairman of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges said on Friday.

In a phone interview, COOP NATCCO party-list Rep. Felimon Espares cited the House rule which states that once an approved measure has been printed and issued, it cannot be returned to the House on a motion to reconsider.

Espares also pointed out that only a lawmaker who was among the 292 who voted to adopt House Committee on Ethics and Privileges Committee Report 472 could move for a reconsideration.

This means not even the suspended lawmaker can seek a reconsideration of his own suspension because he was not among the 292.

Teves, through his lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, is appealing the decision of the panel.



“Baka naman pwedeng i-defer lang ‘yung implementasyon noong suspension, kung maaari, up to the time na madinig naman nila si Cong. Teves… Agad-agad, parang minabilis na ni-report out agad sa plenaryo. Marami rin namang nakakapansin na abogado, hindi lang ako, ‘yung violation to due process,” said Topacio.

(Perhaps they could defer the suspension up until they can hear Cong. Teves. It seems it was rushed to be reported in the plenary. Many other lawyers have noted the violation to due process.)

In the meantime, Teves remains suspended, Espares said.

EXPULSION

Espares said the panel has not yet received the letter of Pamplona, Negros Oriental Mayor Janice Degamo seeking the expulsion of Teves.

Espares said once received, the panel will put it on its agenda and they will study if they have jurisdiction on the subject of the complaint.

However, he said that they cannot tackle complaints with subjects that are already covered by criminal cases.

Espares said their panel is meant for administrative complaints only.

"We cannot duplicate such function," Espares said.