MANILA - Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) administrator David John Thaddeus Alba has stepped down from his post due to his "worsening health," Malacañang said on Friday.

Alba's resignation would be effective on April 15, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said.

It added that Alba informed Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin of his resignation on Wednesday and the latter tried to persuade him not to quit.

"He (Alba) reasoned his worsening health condition. Upon the directive of the President, his resignation will be effective on April 15 to prepare the appointment of his replacement," the statement read.

Alba's resignation came amid a fresh controversy on the most recent importation of 440,000 metric tons of sugar, which was supposedly allocated to 3 "handpicked" importers.

More details to follow.



