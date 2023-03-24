MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. named seasoned diplomat Henry Bensurto Jr. as the country's new ambassador to Turkey, Malacañang said on Friday.
Bensurto, an assistant secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs' Office of Consular Affairs who previously served as Consul-General in San Francisco, California, replaces Maria Elena Algabre, who held the post since 2021.
Bensurto will have concurrent jurisdiction over Georgia and Azerbaijan, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.
He was appointed on March 21, the PCO said.
Bensurto, a lawyer, is an expert on the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and West Philippine Sea (WPS)/South China Sea (SCS) issue. He was part of the Philippine team that filed the arbitration case against China on the SCS.
The PCO also announced the following appointees::
- Department of Agrarian Reform (Date of appointment: March 21, 2023)
- McDonald M. Galit, Director IV
- Department of of Agriculture, Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Engineering (Date of appointment: March 21, 2023)
- Ariodera C. Rico, Director IV
- Juana T. Tapel, Director III
- DA, National Meat Inspection Service (Date of appointment: March 21, 2023)
- Alvin A. Leal, Director II
- Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DOA: March 21, 2023)
- Wilfredo S. Mallari, Undersecretary
- Department of Labor and Employment (National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council) (DOA: March 21, 2023)
- Renato B. Almeda, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector
- Luis C. Corral, Member, Representing the Labor Sector
- Roland C. De La Cruz, Member of Representing the Labor Sector
- National Security Council (DOA: March 21, 2023)
- Francis Jude S. Lauengco, Assistant Director-General
- Cornelo H. Valencia Jr., Director V
- Cyril P. Cusi, Director IV
- Ruperta T. Salvanera, Director IV
- Department of Labor and Employment (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority) (DOA: March 21, 2023)
- Angelina M. Carreon, Director IV
- Jovencio M. Ferrer Jr., Director
- Baron Jose L. Lagran, Director IV
- Jerry G. Tizon, Director IV
- Department of National Defense (Office of Civil Defense) (DOA: March 21, 2023)
- Hernando DM. Caraig Jr., Deputy Administrator III
- Department of Trade and Industry (DOA: March 21, 2023)
- Fhillip D. Sawali, Director IV
- Department of Transportation (DOA: March 21, 2023)
- Alim D. Pangandaman, Director IV
- Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (DOA: March 21, 2023)
- Richard G. Dayag, Director II
- Department of Transportation, Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (DOA: March 21, 2023)
- Deolito L. Alvarez, Acting Member, Representing the Private Sector, Board of Directors
- Annabel G. Pulvera-Page, Acting Member, Representing the Private Sector, Board of Director
- Rory Jon Q. Sepulveda, Acting Member, Representing the Private Sector, Board of Directors
- Department of the Interior and Local Government, Bureau of Fire Protection (DOA: March 14, 2023)
- Alma G. Abacahin, Fire Chief Superintendent
- Manuel G. Golino, Fire Chief Superintendent