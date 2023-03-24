DFA screenshot

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. named seasoned diplomat Henry Bensurto Jr. as the country's new ambassador to Turkey, Malacañang said on Friday.

Bensurto, an assistant secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs' Office of Consular Affairs who previously served as Consul-General in San Francisco, California, replaces Maria Elena Algabre, who held the post since 2021.

Bensurto will have concurrent jurisdiction over Georgia and Azerbaijan, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.

He was appointed on March 21, the PCO said.

Bensurto, a lawyer, is an expert on the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and West Philippine Sea (WPS)/South China Sea (SCS) issue. He was part of the Philippine team that filed the arbitration case against China on the SCS.

The PCO also announced the following appointees::