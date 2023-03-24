MAYNILA -- Kasunod ng pagsuko at pagkaaresto sa ilang suspek sa pagpatay kay Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, umaasa ang Department of Justice (DOJ) na maisasampa na sa korte sa katapusan ng Marso ang mga kaso laban sa kanila.

Sabi ni DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, posibleng maisampa ang kaso sa March 30 o March 31.

“We think that it should be right for the filing hopefully by March 30 we can file these cases. March 30 o 31," aniya.

Pero nang matanong ang kalihim kung kasama na sa mga kakasuhan si Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. ay hindi pa ito masagot ni Remulla.

"I don’t know yet because if the case will be filed, it still have to go preliminary investigation, except for those who voluntary gave their statements,” sabi ni Remulla.

LISTAHAN NG MGA POSIBLENG SUSPEK



May hawak ng listahan ang DOJ ng posibleng mga suspek sa pagpatay kay Degamo at may mga nadadagdag pa sa inisyal na listahang meron sila.

Importante ayon kay Remulla ang mga ebidensiyang magdidiin sa mga taong nasa likod ng krimen.



“We have a listing already - the initial list that we got was 17 people but there are more names coming up but as I said, we have to build up cases," ani Remulla.



Naniniwala si Remulla na may grupo o organisasyon sa Negros Oriental na nasa likod ng mga insidente ng pagpatay sa probinsiya.



“We are looking of a group of people or organization within Negros Oriental that is possibly involved in this… Maybe a group of 7 to 10 people may be involved here in the murders that we are talking about… Very possible, they may intersect at some points or they may have a lot in common to the Degamo murderers,” ani Remulla.