Kaanak ng mga nawawalang sabungero nakipagpulong ulit kay Remulla

MAYNILA — Muling dumating sa Department of Justice ngayong Biyernes ang ilang kaanak ng mga nawawalang sabungero para sa panibagong pulong kay Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla.



Sabi ni Remulla, bahagi ito ng "healing process" para sa kamag-anak ng mga nawawalang sabungero kung saan binibigyang update din sila sa itinatakbo ng imbestigasyon sa kaso.



"We also consider it as part of the healing process… because 'yun nga, the presumptions of law, with regard to this, we call them missing but somehow we cannot find them anymore and we have to move forward and treat them as already death investigations," sabi ni Remulla.



Aminado ang kalihim na mahabang proseso ang paghahanap ng hustisya para sa "missing sabungeros."



"Sometimes it takes years, we intend to go through this until we find the solution," ani Remulla.



Sabi pa ni Remulla, hindi sila maaaring umasa lamang sa mga espekulasyon at kailangang may lumutang na testigo at matitibay na ebidensiya na magdidiin sa posibleng mastermind o mga mastermind sa krimen.



“We need a major break in the case for somebody to come up and talk with evidence. We cannot rely on speculation. 'Yun ang pinakamahirap sa trabaho namin, evidence is so important to what we do here. The use of evidence is what we need to prove cases in court," paliwanag ni Remulla.



Kumbinsido si Remulla na posibleng may malaking taong nasa likod ng pagkawala ng mga pinaghahanap na mga sabungero.



"Possible, very possible because you’re talking 34 people missing. For this to be done, it takes a lot of resources for this to be done. We just have to wait for the proper break that we need for this case. Magkakaroon tayo n'yan I am pretty sure," sabi niya.

