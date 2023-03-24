Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez discusses with Senate President Migz Zubiri the plans for hosting the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) on Nov. 23-26, 2023 in Manila, Philippines during a luncheon meeting with ambassadors and diplomats of APPF-member countries at the Shangri-la Hotel in Global City, Taguig Tuesday afternoon. House Media Affairs/File

MANILA -- House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez on Friday said he is keeping an open mind on how the Senate wants to amend the 1987 Constitution.

In a statement, the House chief expressed his readiness to talk even if the House approved twin measures to call for a constitutional convention (con-con) to amend the restrictive provisions that prohibit the entry of foreign investments.

"If the Senate wants a different mode, that is their discretion. The House leadership, however, is willing to open discussions with the Senate on their preferred mode of amending the Constitution if that will lead to an agreement between the two chambers," Romualdez said.

Romualdez made the clarification after Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez claimed that the House Speaker is ready to meet the conditions of the Senate for charter change.

"This was what I relayed to Rep. Richard Gomez when he informed me that senators are amenable to economic amendments but through Constituent Assembly. I commend the efforts of Rep. Gomez and Sen. Robinhood Padilla in trying to forge an agreement between the House of Representatives and the Senate on this issue," Romualdez said.

Last Tuesday, Gomez's office issued a statement after he met with party mates in the PDP-Laban.

"There were three issues that our Senator-partymates conveyed during our morning meeting: con-ass, economic provisions, voting separately ang Senate and Congress," Gomez said.

Before adjourning plenary sessions for 6 weeks, the House approved Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 calling for a constitutional convention, and its implementing bill, House Bill 7352. Both have since been transmitted to the Senate.

The 1987 Constitution prescribes 3 ways by which it can be rewritten, namely, a people's initiative, a convention, and a constituent assembly of congressmen and senators.

Any amendments will have to be ratified in a plebiscite before it becomes effective.

