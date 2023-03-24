MANILA — Authorities on Friday seized high-powered firearms and ammunition at the property of former Negros Oriental Governor Pryde Henry Teves in the province, police said.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group raided Teves' business compound located in Sta. Catalina town by virtue of a search warrant order due to alleged violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunitions Regulation Act.



The search yielded several high-powered firearms, short firearms, and rounds of ammunition, but inventory is still ongoing as of this writing, according to Fajardo.



"Subject ng warrant ay 'yun pong HDJ Bayawan Agri-ventures na kung saan ay base po sa records ay ang tumatayo pong presidente po diyan ay si Mr. Henry Pryde Teves," Fajardo said.

(The subject of the warrant is HDJ Bayawan Agri-ventures, which, based on the records, has Mr. Henry Pryde Teves as its current president.)



Three individuals were held under police custody.



The recovered weapons will be submitted to the Firearms and Explosives Office to verify if these are registered to the PNP’s database, and if the individuals hold a License To Own and Possess Firearm.



Pryde Henry is the brother of embattled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. who is facing multiple criminal complaints over a series of 2019 murders.



Police had raided the properties of Rep. Teves where several firearms, ammunition, and explosives were also seized.



It was not clear if the recent raid was connected to issues involving the lawmaker.



"Meron po tayong isang impormante na lumapit sa PNP at nagsasabi na ito nga pong compound na ito ay dito itinatago at meron pong pag-iingat na mga high-powered firearms na makikita dito po sa loob," Fajardo said.

(We have an informant who came to the PNP and said that this compound is keeping high-powered firearms.)

Pryde Henry was unseated as Negros Oriental governor by Roel Degamo months after the May 2022 elections after the Commission on Elections nullified the latter's victory.

Degamo was killed in an armed attack inside his private compound in Pamplona town earlier this month.

Rep. Teves earlier denied his clan's involvement in the killing of Degamo.

Lawmakers this week voted to suspend Rep. Teves for 60 days over his refusal to return to the country despite the expiration of his travel clearance for an overseas trip. The lawmaker had cited alleged threats to his life.

