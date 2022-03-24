Sinovac Vaccine vials are handled by medical professionals at the Chancery Diocese of Novaliches in Quezon City on April 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine can protect children against variants of concerns delta and omicron, an expert said Thursday.

The Department of Health has approved the use of Chinese jab CoronaVac for children aged 6 and above but has yet to release implementing guidelines.

In a laboratory-based study, the vaccine was found to have "good cellular immune responses and both neutralizing antibodies and t-cells recognized delta and omicron variants," according to Dr. Ma. Liza Antoinette Gonzales, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and fellow at the Philippine Pediatric Society.

"Merong mild or modest protection against these variants. Sa laboratory pa lang, di pa talaga natin alam how it will do in the real world. But at least we know merong (there are) both neutralizing antibodies as well as t-cell responses against these 2 variants," she told reporters.

(There's a mild or modest protection against these variants. This was done in a laboratory, we don't know how it will do in the real world.)

"It suggests CoronaVac is likely to confer protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants in this target population."

The vaccine expert panel recommended the Chinese jab to children age 6 and above as there is sufficient vaccine efficacy data for that age group only, according to panel chairperson Dr. Nina Gloriani.

Sinovac had originally applied to amend its emergency use authorization to include children aged 3 and above.

"We only have data for vaccine efficacy for 6 to 11 (years old). Di nila nainclude sa (They did not include the) effectiveness study ng (on) 3 to 5. They added safety (data) for 3 to 5 but effectiveness 6 to 11 lang," she said.

"Continuous naman ang kanilang clinical trial (their clinical trial is continuous), if they provide sufficient data that could be amended."

Real world data found the vaccine to be 74.12 percent effective against COVID-19, 90.24 percent effective against hospitalization, and 100 percent effective against intensive care unit (ICU) admission and death, according to Gloriani, who cited a study in Chile.

The Chinese vaccine was compared with Pfizer's mRNA vaccine which had 84.94 percent efficacy versus COVID-19, 92.23 percent efficacy against hospitalization, 87.65 percent efficacy against ICU admission, and 100 percent efficacy against death, Gloriani said.

"Malaki ang basehan namin dito kasi ito real world conditions...the results suggest that a primary immunization regiment of Sinovac and Pfizer provide a high level of protection vs COVID-19, higher against severe disease, hospitalization, ICU admission, and death among children age 6 to 16 years old," she said.

(We based hugely on this because it's based on real world conditions.)

The 3 microgram dose "induced higher immune response among all age groups (3 to 5, 6 to 11, and 12 to 17), Gonzales said, citing the Phase 1 and 2 clinical trial of the vaccine.

Sinovac's jab may be inoculated alongside other routine vaccines, Gonzales added.

"Since inactivated pwede po ibigay concomitantly with other vaccines. Di kailangan pagpaliban kung kailangan nang tumanggap ng ibang bakuna ang bata," she said.

There are no studies yet on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines in children, Gonzales added.

"I would be a bit hesitant to do mix and match in children. If you start with one type of vaccine, I would suggest you continue with the same type of dose," she said.

All children who are medically stable may receive the Chinese vaccine, Gloriani said.

Video courtesy of the Department of Health