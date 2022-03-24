The Ifugao Rep. Teodoro Baguilat Jr. arrives at the House of Representatives for the State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte on July 25, 2016. Josh Albelda, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Senatorial aspirant Teddy Baguilat said Thursday he seeks to repeal the Rice Tariffication Law to empower local farmers, and dismantle government's anti-insurgency task force.

The former Ifugao representative said the Rice Tariffication Act was supposed to be a temporary solution.

"Ang problema (the problem) is it has become the policy of government. Sa 'kin review it and even possibly repeal it, maybe focus really on helping he farmers," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Ang sinasabi mas mura sa (they say it's cheaper in) Vietnam and Thailand, the reason there is their farmers are subsidized. Let’s empower local producers so kaya nila makapag-compete sa food galing sa ibang bansa (they can compete with food from other countries)."

Meanwhile, the fund of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) should be given to the state agency directly in charge of development projects, Baguilat said.

"This is my personal position, ako, I’ll move for dismantling. Plain and simple that's my position," he said.

"We may have the same budget not under NTF but let’s give it to the DA, NCCP, DepEd to fight extremism and teach vulnerable groups who might join the insurgency. Not have an agency with all these powers and using the money as conditions for LGUs to harass and threaten farmers, students, even yung mga katutubo (the indigenous poeple)."

Should he fail to secure a Senate seat and instead be offered a Cabinet position, Baguilat said he would like to be agriculture secretary or head the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

"I’ll be the reincarnation of Gina Lopez, IP (indigenous people)-style which is really consensus building. I’m not saying we should stop mining but i’m open to declaring no-go mining zones. Bringing back the ban on open-pit mining," he said.

"Pag small islands ka and you mine islands, grabe yung impact niya sa (it has a big impact in) tourism and agriculture. I'd choose agriculture and tourism but we still need minerals."