Robredo pushes for longer terms for barangays officials

Supporters of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo were up early to attend her mini rally at the Capas Municipal Hall in Capas, Tarlac on Wednesday, March 23. VP Leni Media Bureau

TARLAC CITY - Barangays and village officials must be better equipped to serve the public, Vice-President Leni Robredo said on Wednesday.

“Kayo sa barangay, ‘di ba kapag may kailangan kayo, kanino kayo lumalapit? Sa barangay, ‘di ba?” Robredo asked the crowd in a small rally in Capas, Tarlac.

(The first people you approach when you need something are the barangay staff, right?)

Robredo during her term as the 3rd district representative in Camarines Sur filed the “Barangay Officials and Workers Incentives and Benefits Act of 2016,” which aims to make barangay positions professional.

“Ang kanilang sweldo dapat nasa batas na para di depende lang sa kung mayaman ang barangay o hindi,” Robredo said.

(Their salaries should be standard and not dependent on the budget of the barangay.)

Robredo also filed a bill to extend barangay officials terms from 3 years to 5 years.

She said that 3 years in service at the barangay level is too short.

“Nagse-serbisyo ka seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Kung every 3 years ang kampanya, kakaupo mo pa lang nangangampanya ka na [ulit],” Robredo explained.

(You render service to your constituents at the barangay level 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you need to get elected every three years, you would have just assumed position, and you’re campaigning already.)

“Five years na para palakasin ang barangay dahil ang barangay ang nag-aasikaso ng lahat ng pangangailangan natin,” she said.

(Make it 5 years, to strengthen and empower them, because barangays tend tot he most basic needs of constituents.)

The bills Robredo field to professionalize barangays and to extend officials’ terms did not push through.

Robredo met with the barangay officials of Capas before the mini rally in their covered court, where many supporters said they will follow Robredo to the Tarlac City people’s rally later, Wednesday afternoon.