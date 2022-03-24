Home  >  News

Philippines receives 936,000 more vaccines for 5-11 year olds

Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 24 2022 10:56 PM

Photo from NTF vs COVID-19
MANILA—A fresh batch of reformulated Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Philippines on Thursday night.

The 936,000 jabs intended for children aged 5 to 11 landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 10 p.m.

The vaccine doses were procured by the government through a loan from the World Bank, according to the National Task Force against COVID-19.

NTF COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said that at least 593,708 children between 5 to 11 years old have been fully immunized.

This is still far from the government's aim of fully inoculating at least 15 million kids in the age bracket.

