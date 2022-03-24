Supporters fill Emerald Avenue and nearby streets in Ortigas, Pasig City for the people-led campaign of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday, March 20 in the much awaited Pasiglaban Para sa TRoPa Pasig People’s Rally. VP Leni Media handout/file

MANILA - The Palace on Thursday urged local candidates and their supporters to follow pandemic health standards during sorties.

There are 18,023 local posts up for grabs while 845 candidates are running unopposed in the May elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said. The campaign for national bets began last Feb. 8.

"We... ask everyone from the candidates to the general public to strictly comply with health and safety protocols and the guidelines set by the Commission on Elections in the conduct of their political activities, including campaign rallies and in-person campaigning," acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said.

"This occasion is likewise a good reminder that there will be no slowing down of our COVID-19 vaccination drive as we remain on track with our goal of having 90 million fully-vaccinated Filipinos before the end of June 2022," he added.

The National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) earlier said that election campaigns have disrupted the government's vaccination drive.

"Nakita na din natin ‘no, na-anticipate natin iyong possibility na fewer iyong magiging output ng ating local government units because of the election at saka sa pagka-campaign. Therefore we also are looking at other means to vaccinate," NVOC co-lead Dr. Kezia Rosario said on Mar. 19.

The Comelec, meanwhile, said that eased quarantine levels do not mean complacency to the virus.

"Tatandaan natin na hindi namin tinanggal ang pag-observe ng minimum health protocol... isipin niyo pag nagkaroon ng isang super-spreader event na nandiyan kayo, sa inyo isisisi 'yan," said Comelec Commissioner George Garcia.

The Philippine Medical Association also urged supporters to get their vaccines first and follow minimum health protocols first before attending sorties.

These include wearing of face masks, avoiding crowds and skipping the event if they are sick with colds, cough or fever.

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News