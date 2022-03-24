LIST: Agencies, LGUs granted, denied exemption from Comelec spending ban

MANILA — The Commission on Elections on Thursday identified the government agencies and local government units (LGUs) granted exemption from election spending ban.

Comelec commissioner George Garcia said that the approvals came during the en banc session Wednesday. The poll body will release resolutions for each agencies soon.

The following LGUs and agencies are granted exemption from spending ban:

• Davao de Oro

• Surigao del Norte

• Palawan

• Sta. Rosa, Laguna

• Capiz

• Tagum, Davao del Norte

• Quezon City

• Koronadal, South Cotabato

• Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPARU)

The Comelec, meanwhile, denied the petition of the Provincial Governments of Nueva Ecija, Bohol, and Cebu.

The application of Suraya, Cotabato and Bangsamoro will have to be reheard.

In the case of the OPAPRU, while the agency’s application was approved, the poll body requires the recipient local government units to apply for individual exemptions.

Those whose applications were partially granted, meanwhile, did not contain budget particulars.

Garcia advised those filing petitions to make specific submission and attach documents.

Garcia explained they cannot give blanket authorities, so LGUs have to show they are seeking exemptions for basic services.

Those whose applications were denied may still appeal.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, it is prohibited for any public official to disburse public funds 45 days before an election.

But Comelec Resolution 10747 allows application for exemptions.

The Comelec earlier granted the exemption pleas of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The national and local elections will be held on May 9.

RELATED VIDEO