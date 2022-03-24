Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan took photos with and cheered Partido Lakas ng Masa standard bearers Leody de Guzman and Walden Bello in Iloilo on March 23, 2022. Screenshot from Laban ng Masa's Twitter account.

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa standard bearers Leody de Guzman and Walden Bello on Wednesday got cheers from supporters of rivals Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan during their visit in Iloilo.

In a video tweet by Bello's Laban ng Masa, the PLM standard bearers were seen passing by a gathering of 'Kakampinks' in Estancia town.

When the tandem greeted the Robredo-Pangilinan supporters from their car, they were warmly acknowledged and received "Good luck" greetings from the crowd.

Some 'Kakampinks' also took photos with Bello and de Guzman, and another one said "Take care" before the candidates left.

WATCH: Partido Lakas ng Masa standard bearers @LeodyManggagawa and @WaldenBello were surprised when 'Kakampinks' in Iloilo cheered for them when they were passing by in their campaign rally. Video from Laban ng Masa. #Halalan2022 | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/cuAtpZmmsD — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) March 24, 2022

"In Estancia, Iloilo, Leody and I ran into a Kakampink rally. When they spotted Leody inside the van, they ran with joy towards us," Bello said in a tweet.

"After a few photo ops, our security pulled Leody into the van for fear that, like John Lennon, he could lose his red shirt to pink souvenir hunters," he added.

De Guzman and Bello were on their way at the time to Sta. Barbara in Iloilo, after doing a sortie in Sicogon Island in Carles.

De Guzman has said he will not back out of the presidential race even as he expressed willingness to engage in unity talks with Robredo in light of what he regards as their "common enemy."

The labor leader has repeatedly received suggestions to give way to Robredo in the May polls.

- with report from Rolen Escaniel