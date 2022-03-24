Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson addresses the crowd during a town hall meeting at the Barangay Baclaran Hall in Parañaque City on March 10, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson on Thursday said he resigned as chairman of his political party because it decided to support one of his rivals for the presidency.

Lacson, however, said he would not withdraw from the presidential race.

In a statement, Lacson said Partido Reporma president Pantaleon Alvarez informed him on Wednesday that their slate in Davao Del Norte, led by party secretary-general and Governor Edwin Jubahib, "has decided to endorse another presidential candidate."

Lacson since he joined Partido Reporma "at the behest of these top-tier officials", he believed it was "only decent and proper—consistent with my time-honored uncompromising principles" to leave the party.

He did not say which presidential contender the party was supporting instead.

But Vice President Leni Robredo, who is running for president, is scheduled to meet with Jubahib at the Davao del Norte provincial capitol later Thursday.

Lacson said his resignation from Partido Reporma "effectively makes me an independent candidate."



"No matter what, maski ano pang ang mangyari, harangan man ng sibat, hindi kami aatras," he said in a press conference.

(No matter what happens, even if we're stopped by a spear, we will not withdraw.)

He added he harbored "no ill will" against officials of his former party.

"I assure you that I will be your leader and supporter in our shared convictions and aspirations," he added.

Some 3 months ahead of the May 2022 polls, Lacson has lagged in surveys for the presidency. He scored the backing of 2 percent of likely voters in a Feb. 18-23, 2022 poll by Pulse Asia.

Robredo in the same survey was a distant second to former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. He scored 60 percent, while she got 15 percent of the support of likely voters.