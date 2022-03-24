Imee thankful for Cusi faction’s endorsement of brother Bongbong



MANILA — Senator Imee Marcos is thankful for the endorsement of her brother, presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., by a faction of ruling party PDP-Laban.

Speaking at a forum Thursday, the senator said her entire family is grateful to PDP-Laban, saying this could create a “bandwagon effect” with other parties following suit.

“Maraming salamat PDP sa pag-eendorso sa UniTeam, kay Bongbong at kay Mayor Inday Sara. Tuwang-tuwa po kami at malaking bagay sa aming lahat ang mga ito…at sigurado ako ngayong tulong ninyo, sunod-sunod na rin ang pag-eendorse ng iba’t ibang partido, iba’t ibang pagtitipon ng iba’t ibang samahan,” she said.

"So we’re very, very grateful, which a real bandwagon effect sa ating last part of the campaign. We’re delighted that this will be so,” she added.

The faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, on Tuesday announced its support for Bongbong, even as its rival faction led by its chairman, Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, is pushing for Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s bid for the presidency.

In an interview on ANC Rundown Wednesday, Pimentel criticized the Cusi faction for forgetting PDP-Laban’s roots — a merger of two parties both opposed to Marcos’ dictatorship.

Calling Bongbong the “antithesis” of the party’s philosophy, he warned the Cusi faction’s endorsement could be used as evidence in the petition it filed before the Comelec questioning the legitimacy of Pimentel’s faction.

“So we will use what they did yesterday as evidence against them that they do not understand a thing about this political party which they claim to lead,” he said.

PDP-Laban Secretary General Sec. Melvin Matibag defended his faction’s action, saying the party’s constitution was followed and their members were consulted.

THE PRESIDENT’S ENDORSEMENT

Presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar earlier clarified that the Cusi faction’s endorsement of Bongbong does not mean President Rodrigo Duterte is also supporting his presidential bid but he and Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, Duterte’s long-time aide, confirmed Bongbong and the President met prior to the endorsement.

But Imee remains optimistic it would only be a matter of time.

“Regarding the President, he has already declared he will remain neutral because so many of the candidates are close to him. On the other hand, he’s really not campaigning for anyone,” she said.

“Hope springs eternal at hindi pa rin kami nawawalan ng pag-asa. May sariling timing ang ating Pangulo,” she added.

MARCOSES’ RESURGENCE

The senator credited the President for her family’s resurgence after 36 years of “being depicted as the bad guys.”

“Suddenly, there’s nostalgia for strong and decisive leadership and aminin natin, siya talaga ang dumurog sa aming mga kalaban. Si Presidente Duterte talaga ang nakita na hindi lahat ng sinasabi dati e totoo o tama. So I think a lot of credit goes to that,” she said.

International and local human rights groups have blamed the Martial Law period under the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos for the deaths, incarcerations and disappearance of thousands of Filipinos, as well as the collapse of the Philippine economy towards the latter years of his rule.

Various court decisions have also declared that the Marcoses acquired ill-gotten wealth during their tenure, including the crates of cash and expensive jewelry recovered when they landed in Hawaii in 1986, while a law was passed to provide compensation to human rights victims during Martial Law.

But various posts on social media have depicted the Marcoses in a positive light, praising the Martial Law years as the supposed “golden years” of the Philippines and discrediting corruption allegations by invoking the so-called “Tallano gold.”

Two fact-checking initiatives have flagged that Bongbong is the number 1 beneficiary of fake news while his closest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, is the number 1 victim.

The Marcoses are accused of historical revisionism and of running troll armies that promote and defend the family.

But for Imee, it’s a “confluence of factors” led mostly by millennials, whom she said are more “open-minded.”

“After 36 long years, I think a great deal of information has surfaced and the new generation is open and curious about what actually occurred during the period of my father’s administration,” she said.

“And I think COVID has something to do with it, that in fact, people realize that there’s some good after all that occurred during those years,” she added, citing several hospitals that were built during the time of her father.

"RITM became the go-to hospital during the COVID period. We all know that the National Lung Center, the Philippine Heart Center, PGH, the Kidney Center — all these hospitals suddenly became so important to every family in the Philippines,” she said.

“And nakita natin na kulang na kulang ang ating investment sa health. And perhaps that’s one of the things that were brought to light, that we really need to invest in social infrastructure, which my father and my mother did. So may kabutihan din pala.”

Imee also invoked the “underdog” card.

“Furthermore, ang Pilipino, parating para sa underdog. Siguro, pakiwari nila, dinaya ang kapatid ko o kawawa ang kapatid ko. Masyado nang bugbog ang pamilya namin e hindi naman kami nagpa-awa-awa effect pero siguro alam na rin ng tao yun,” she added.

Bongbong contested his loss in the 2016 vice presidential race, only to see Robredo’s lead widen by 15,000 votes in the initial recount and eventually lose via a unanimous 15-0 vote by Supreme Court justices, sitting as members of the Presidential Electoral Tribunal.

IMEE & SARA

But the latest surveys however show Bongbong with a commanding lead over Robredo and other rivals.

Much of that has been attributed to erstwhile presidential contender Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio agreeing to run as Bongbong’s runningmate, in what their campaign depicted as the meeting of the solid north and the solid south, running on a platform of unity. Imee herself is personally close to Duterte-Carpio, which she explained during the forum.

“Si Mayor Inday, talaga solid Inday ako kasi nakita ko ang tibay ng dibdib nya, yung puso nya, pagka-nanay niya, relate ako. And curiously, I’m very protective of her because I know how it is to be the first daughter. Ang hirap maging anak ng presidente, lahat pinapansin, lahat mali, lahat pinupuna,” she said.

“So minsan, talagang masakit pag tinatamaan ang pamilya mo, o may sinasabi tungkol sa anak mo. Masakit talaga e. So it’s a very small club I guess of first children,” she added.

If elected into office, Bongbong and Sara will join a select group of presidential sons and daughters holding national posts, following in the footsteps of their parents.

