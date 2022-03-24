Watch more on iWantTFC

Nagbitiw bilang chairman at miyembro ng Partido Demokratiko Reporma ang presidential candidate na si Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, anunsiyo niya sa isang press briefing sa General Santos City.

Kasunod ito ng mga pahayag na nagpasya ang ilang party officials na suportahan ang kalabang si Vice President Leni Robredo. Dahil dito, tatakbong independent candidate si Lacson.

“Today, I officially announce my resignation as Chairman and member of Partido Ng Demokratikong Reporma, which effectively makes me an independent candidate for the presidency in the upcoming May 2022 elections," ani Lacson.

Ayon kay Lacson, inabisuhan siya ni dating House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez ng Partido Reportma na may ieendorso silang ibang kadidato.

“Considering that it is at the behest of these top-tier officials that I was recruited as a member and the party’s standard-bearer and thereafter elected as its chairman, I believe it is only decent and proper – consistent with my time-honored uncompromising principles – to make this decision," ani Lacson.

Suportado pa rin siya ng kaniyang running-mate na si Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, maging ni senatorial candidate Manny Pinol, at ni dating congressman Ashley Acedillo.

Nagbitiw din bilang chairman ng Partido Reporma sa Cavite na si Rafael Rodriguez kabilang ang mga lider ng partido.

Ayon sa Commission on Elections, walang "legal effect" ang pagibitiw ni Lacosn sa partido.

Dahil dito, opisyal na inendorso ng Partido Reporma si Leni Robredo sa pagbisita nito sa Tagum City.

"Senator Ping Lacson is the best and our leaders on the ground have echoed that sentiment time and again. We need a leader and for the 2022 presidential elections given all these considerations and the crisis we have to overcome, that leader is a woman Her name is Leni Robredo," ani Alvarez, na dating kritiko ni Robredo.

Nagbago raw ang isip ngayon ni Alvarez na dating aktibista noong rehimen ni dating pangulo at diktador Ferdinand Marcos Sr. Ang anak ni Marcos Sr. na si Bongbong Marcos ang tatakbong pangulo at kakalaban kay Robredo at Lacson.

Susuportahan pa rin ni Alvarez si Sotto sa pagkabise presidente.

-- May mga ulat nina Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News at ni Chat Ansagay