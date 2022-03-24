Workers verify printed ballots that will be used for the May 9 national and local elections, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City on March 15, 2022. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP/file

MANILA - The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Thursday said it is coordinating with authorities to look into allegations of security breach on election data through Smartmatic.

Acting DICT Secretary Manny Caintic said they are assisting the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) with the probe.

"Kung lumabas na may paglabag, nag-leak o nag-breach, hahatulan natin ng kaso ang mga nasangkot dito," Caintic said in a public briefing.

"Inatasan na rin natin, ng DICT, ang ating National Privacy Commission na ipagpatuloy ang pagsiyasat sa isyu para tiyaking managot ang data privacy officer ng Smartmatic sakaling may paglabag nito,” he added.

The DICT chief said that a task force has been formed with Comelec to monitor cybersecurity risks in the upcoming elections.

"Huwag tayo sana magpadala sa takot at kaba at sa misinformation. Pinaiigting natin ang ating awareness campaign para magkakumpiyansa ang ating publiko sa... eleksyon," he said.

Senator Imee Marcos earlier claimed that the alleged data breach seriously compromises the processes and operations of the election automation contractor.

Comelec Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan earlier in the day said that the poll body has ordered a review of Smartmatic’s contract with the poll body following the allegations.

Pangarungan had reiterated the poll body’s commitment to a full and complete transparency of the entire election process.

The national and local elections will be held on May 9.

Video from PTV