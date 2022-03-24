Comelec orders review of Smartmatic contract amid claim of 'security breach'

Comelec Chairperson Saidamen Balt Pangarungan (center) joins Comelec Commissioners George Garcia (left) and Aimee Ferolino (right) during an interview after the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson Saidamen Balt Pangarungan said Thursday the poll body has ordered a review of its contract with Smartmatic following allegation of a security breach.

In a statement, Pangarungan said the full commission ordered 4 actions in connection with the claim of Sen. Imee Marcos during an executive session last week.

Marcos claimed that based on a Facebook post by a group called XSOX, a contractual worker of Smartmatic leaked content of his work laptop.

Pangarungan said the full commission directed the Law Department of the Comelec to conduct a review of the contract with Smartmatic and to advise the courses of action to be taken by the Commission as may be provided by law and jurisprudence.

"Although we maintain that the Comelec has not fallen victim to any attacks that will amount to a security breach, we will not take these allegations sitting down,“ Pangarungan said.

It also directed the Deputy Executive Director for Operations and the Information Technology Department to give a detailed plan to prevent occurrence of a similar or related issue.

Pangarungan said the Comelec directed its Executive Director to immediately coordinate with the NBI and secure a copy of the NBI report once available and to demand from Smartmatic a submission of their internal investigation report.

Pangarungan had reiterated the poll body’s commitment to a full and complete transparency of the entire election process.

“We already opened for public viewing the Sta. Rosa Comelec warehouse in Laguna where the SD cards are being configured and National Printing Office where the official ballots are being printed to different stakeholders including but not limited to political parties and the media," Pangarungan said.

The national and local elections will be held on May 9.

