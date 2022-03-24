In a "historic first," the Comelec conducted Thursday, March 24, 2022, a random sampling of official ballots following criticisms over earlier restrictions. Office of Comelec Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan handout photo

MANILA — In a "historic first," the Commission on Elections (Comelec) held Thursday a random sampling of official Halalan 2022 ballots in a bid for more transparency following criticisms over earlier restrictions.

EARLIER: Comelec allows members of media to participate in an unprecedented random sampling/testing of official ballots.



The examination was demanded by stakeholders, who criticized Comelec for alleged “lack of transparency” in its preparations for Halalan 2022. pic.twitter.com/WydbD6ScGC — J. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) March 24, 2022

Election watchdogs, representatives of candidates, and other stakeholders were allowed to inspect ballots they randomly selected from the Comelec warehouse.

The Comelec was earlier criticized for preventing stakeholders from observing the ballot printing at the National Printing Office (NPO) early January, citing the COVID-19 surge driven by the omicron variant.

As a compromise, Comelec agreed to publicly examine official ballots printed during the observer blackout.

During the random sampling held at the NPO headquarters in Quezon City, participants were asked to wear gloves to avoid contaminating the official ballots.

UV lamps were used to check the security marks on the official ballots.

While Comelec commissioner George Garcia said the random sampling was a "historic first," he added that "a lot of things still need to be done" to gain the trust of the electorate.

"We have to walk the talk so to speak... The next big thing to be done is to see to it that these ballots and other election paraphernalia are delivered on time," Garcia said.

The timeline for the delivery of official ballots is from April 20 to May 5.

RELATED VIDEO