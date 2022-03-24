Commission on Elections commissioner George Garcia gives the media a briefing on the production of the Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) at their warehouse in Sta Rosa Laguna on March 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday reported that it has already printed 58,838,453 or 87.2 percent of the 67,442,616 ballots required for the May elections, but added that not all of them are considered "good ballots."

Comelec commissioner George Erwin Garcia said only 39,433,714 are good ballots or about 58.47 percent of the total number of ballots needed.

Garcia added that 13,243,103 ballots are undergoing the "verification" process.

Meanwhile, 105,853 ballots are considered defective due to miscut or smudges.

They have also quarantined 6,161,636 printed ballots or those from the same batches where the defective ballots came from.

Comelec also reported that 67.67 percent of the vote counting machines (VCMs) are ready for dispatch.

One hundred percent of the broadband global area networks are already at the regional hubs while 59.26 percent of the consolidation and canvassing system units are also ready for dispatch.

Meanwhile, Garcia also announced that they will be distributing the voters’ information sheet so voters don’t have to rely on candidates for information on precinct locations on election day.

Garcia said the poll body will hire people for the distribution.

"We do not want this politicized. Definitely hindi pupuwedeng kandidato magdi-distribute sa inyo ng voters information sheet," Garcia said.