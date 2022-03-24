845 candidates for May 9 polls unopposed: Comelec

Bulacan residents attend a UniTeam campaign sortie in Meycauayan, Bulacan on March 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — There are 845 unopposed candidates for the May 9 elections, according to data shown by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Thursday.

There are 18,023 seats up for grabs in the upcoming polls.

Out of the 253 congressional seats, 39 are unopposed.

Out of the 81 provincial governor seats, 9 are unopposed.

Meanwhile, 11 out of 81 provincial governor seats are uncontested.

Of the 782 seats for Sangguniang Panlalawigan, 45 are uncontested.

Out of the 1,634 seats for mayor and vice mayor, 203 are uncontested for mayor and 254 for vice mayor.

Out of the 13,558 seats for councilors, 284 are uncontested.

The official campaign period for local candidates begins Friday.

Comelec commissioner George Erwin Garcia reminded local candidates to stick to the minimum health standards as they embark on their campaigns.

Garcia told the candidates that they should be mindful that their campaigns do not become super spreader events.

He reminded them that despite the relaxation of face to face campaign rules, the poll body still bars them from close contacts with those in the rallies.

