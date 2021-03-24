Vico Sotto ends quarantine 2 weeks after driver succumbs to COVID-19

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Wednesday ended his 14-day quarantine, about 2 weeks since his long-time driver died due to COVID-19.

Sotto had tested negative for COVID-19 on March 16, 4 days after his last contact with his late driver but finished the 2-week isolation requirement for those exposed to the virus.

"Kahit negative, tinapos ko pa rin ang 14 days dahil ito ang sabi sa DOH Guidelines. Maaari kasing nag i-incubate pa lang ang virus," he said in a tweet.

(Even after testing negative, I still finished the 14 days as per the DOH's guidelines. The virus can still incubate during that period.)

While Sotto is expected to resume with his usual rounds in Pasig, the mayor said he would defer physical meetings until next month.

"Iiwasan pa rin natin ang face-to-face meetings hanggang April 5," the mayor said, noting that this was the recommendation of the national government due to thousands of new COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

(We will still avoid face-to-face meetings until April 5.)

As of March 23, the Philippines registered 5,867 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

