Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 16,009

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 16,009 as 3 new cases were recorded Wednesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported no new recovery and no new fatality.

This is the fourth straight day that there were no reported new fatalities.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 5,260 as 9,702 of those infected have recovered, while 1,047 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 855 in the Asia Pacific, 870 in Europe, 3,447 in the Middle East and Africa, and 88 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 684,311 people. The tally includes 13,039 deaths, 579,518 recoveries, and 91,754 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 124 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, and France leading the countries with the most number of cases, the running tally of US-based Johns Hopkins University showed.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain. New variants were also reported in South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

More than 2.7 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 70.5 million already recovered.

