Simbahan humingi ng tawad matapos mag-viral sa social media ang isang pari sa Davao del Norte

Humihingi ng tawad ang Diocese of Tagum sa Davao del Norte matapos mag-viral sa social media ang video kung saan tila uminit ang ulo at nagalit ang pari habang nagbibinyag ng sanggol.

Base sa pahayag ng Diocese of Tagum, na pinirmahan nina Bishop Medil Aseo at Chancellor Father Vicente Arado, Jr., nangyari ang insidente noong Marso 13 sa Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria Parish sa Brgy. Kimamon sa bayan ng Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte.

"This concerns the Baptism incident which has regretfully gone viral in the social media and other media platforms of which we are deeply sorry! We ask for everyone’s forgiveness for the pain and scandal this may have caused," saad ng Diocese of Tagum.

Hindi na nabanggit ang pangalan ng pari na nagbinyag, pero nagkausap na umano ang magulang ng sanggol at ang nasangkot na pari.

"After series of dialogues, both parties have reached conciliation and mutual understanding recognizing the lapses and excesses on either side."

Umano ng batikos sa social media ang naging asal ng pari, na nagalit habang nagtuturo sa magulang sa pagpwesto ng sanggol sa pagbendisyon.

In-upload ito ni May Flor Concon Decano, pero tinanggal na sa social media.

Nanawagan ang Diocese of Tagum sa magkabilang partido na ihinto na ang isyu, na nagdudulot ng alitan at samaan ng loob.

"This Lenten Season gives us the opportunity to do some soul-searching as well as the resolve to make amend of our lives for the better. Learning from every lesson this incident has offered, may we as pilgrims to life eternal continually grow in holiness and perfection," saad ng diocese.--Ulat ni Hernel Tocmo

