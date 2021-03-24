PH can protest Chinese presence at Julian Felipe Reef before UNCLOS tribunal - Carpio

MANILA - The Philippines can raise the issue of the presence of Chinese vessels at the Julian Felipe Reef before an international tribunal and rally world opinion against China, retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said Wednesday.

Bringing the matter to a tribunal governed by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea is the "legal way," which could be the next step after the diplomatic protest filed by the Philippines, he said.

"We should not stop at a diplomatic protest. If we don’t want to send a Coast Guard or a Navy ship, at the very least we should file a case before an UNCLOS tribunal—that China is taking away or seizing our exclusive economic zone. This is the way they did it in Mischief Reef," Carpio told ANC's Headstart.

"You can just see that this is just China playing the same playbook that it used on Mischief Reef," he said.

Doing so would "rally international opinion, world opinion against China because we are following rule of law," said Carpio, who was one of the lawyers who fought for Manila when it brought up a case against Beijing before the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague.

"We are harnessing world opinion here if we use the rule of law and that is our strength because we know that we have the law on our side. We should use it to the hilt," he said.

"We cannot just file protest and protest without proceeding to the next step. If we don’t want to send our coast guard or naval ship there, there is an intermediate step: bringing this case to an UNCLOS tribunal," he added.

Still, Carpio stressed that sending patrol ships to where the Chinese vessels were reportedly moored would not be an act of war.

"We are exercising our right under international law and an exercise of right under international law can never be considered an act of war," he said.

Authorities said the Philippine Coast Guard had reported that about 220 vessels, believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel, were seen moored at the reef on March 7. Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said 183 vessels were seen on Monday morning in the area that China calls Niu'e Jiao and claims to be part of its Nansha Undao.

The Philippines has since filed a diplomatic protest over their presence at the reef, which is located approximately 175 nautical miles west of Bataraza, Palawan.