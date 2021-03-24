'Never' any requirement for firms eyeing COVID-19 vaccine purchase— Duterte adviser

Community frontliners and barangay health workers receive their COVID -19 vaccines at the Placido Del Mundo Elementary School in Barangay Talipapa, Quezon City on March 23, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The government has "never" imposed any requirement for private firms that eyed procuring COVID-19 vaccines, an adviser of President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday.

Presidential adviser Joey Concepcion said this in response to a query on whether or not private companies were required to donate half of the vaccines they would pay for to the government.

"There is no requirement, there was never a requirement for anybody to donate," he said in a phone interview with ABS-CBN News.

Private firms and local governments earlier helped national officials to secure 17 million COVID-19 shots from Britain's AstraZeneca. Half of these doses will be donated to the national government.

This supply deal with AstraZeneca is "unique" because the vaccine maker offered its jabs at no profit of around $5 or about P240, said Concepcion.

At this price, firms could afford to help government and follow AstraZeneca's suggestion to donate half of their procured doses, he said.

AstraZeneca's corporate principles include "equitable" and "non-privileged" access to its vaccine, National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said.

"Meaning, iyong parang ang purpose ng private sector ay para ma-balance na iyong 50% na bibilhin ng private sector, ibibigay po iyan sa mga marginalized targeted population ng public sector," said Galvez, who is also the country's vaccine czar.



"Sila po ang nag-demand, hindi po ang national government," he said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

(This means that the purpose of the private sector is to balance, that 50 percent of what it buys will be given to the targeted population of the public sector. They demanded that, not the government.)

Galvez said supply agreements for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, Novavax and Sinovac do not have this provision.

"Only AstraZeneca demanded the 50 percent," he said.

The country so far has received 1 million China-donated shots from Beijing-based Sinovac BioTech, and 525,600 jabs of Britain's AstraZeneca vaccine secured with the help of the COVAX Facility.

Battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Philippines this year aims to vaccinate 70 million people or two-thirds of its population against the respiratory disease.

