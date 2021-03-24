Navotas gives tracker 'Q-bands' to residents under COVID-19 quarantine

A health worker puts a Q-band on a resident's wrist in Navotas City. The Q-Band is designed for those placed under home quarantine. Navotas City Health Office

MANILA— The city government of Navotas has begun using quarantine bands or "Q-Bands" for residents under home quarantine in efforts to boost its coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response.

The band tracks movement of quarantined residents and sends a ping or signal to authorities if one breaches the 25-meter radius limit within their house, said Navotas City Health Officer Dr. Christia Padolina.

“Meron na ho tayong ginagamit na Q-Band, 'yung ating nasa home quarantine na may edad na o kaya 'yung mga bata. Nilalagyan ng Q-Band para di sila lumalabas within 25-meter radius ng bahay,” Padolina said.

(We use Q-Bands for young and old people who are under home quarantine. We put them on so they do not go beyond the 25-meter radius of their house.)

As of Monday, March 22, the city has tallied 7,421 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 970 are active, 6,230 have recovered, and 221 have died.

Padolina described the transmission rate within the city as "alarming," comparing it to the number of cases in July and August 2020.

“Itong surge dito sa Navotas parang statistics namin nung Agosto at July nung 2020. At ang nakaka-alarming dito 'yung bilis nung dami” said Dr. Padolina.

(The surge in Navotas is similar to the statistics we gathered last August and July 2020. What's alarming is the speed of transmission.)



At the time, medical frontliner groups requested for a timeout— or the enforcement of stricter quarantine restrictions— as the health care capacity in the area started to become overwhelmed.

Padolina said the LGU is now doubling its contact tracing efforts. As of Tuesday, they have been tracing contacts of 191 cases.

“Kailangang mabilis mailipat itong mga nagpa-positive. In fact nakarating na ho kami sa Tagaytay, Tarlac and Batangas, kung saan nagpapadala kami ng mga positive cases dahil fully saturated na po 'yung sa aming isolation facility," Padolina said.

(We have to quickly transfer our positive patients. In fact, we have even reached Tagaytay, Tarlac, and Batangas and sent positive cases there because the isolation facility is fully saturated.)

The city government aims to inoculate some 1,300 health workers in the next few days.

“Inaapura namin 'yung pagbabakuna sa frontliners kasi para masiguro na mayroong mag-aalaga dun sa magiging COVID positive natin," Padolina said, adding that they will try to finish vaccinating frontliners before the end of March.

(We are also expediting our vaccination of frontliners to make sure there are people who could take care of our COVID-19 positive patients.)

-- Report from Jorge Cariño, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVES: