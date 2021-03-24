Mayor Isko authorizes Manila barangay chairmen to implement lockdowns

People pass by a lockdown marker put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 at a barangay in Paco, Manila on March 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso on Wednesday signed an executive order authorizing barangay chairmen to declare lockdowns in their areas subject to certain conditions.

Under Executive Order No. 12, barangay officials can now impose a lockdown in their areas of authority if active COVID-19 cases in their community are 10 or more.

"Within three (3) hours from its issuance, the Order placing the barangay, or portion thereof, under Critical Zone Containment shall be forwarded to the City Mayor for his confirmation," the order stated.

NEWS ALERT: Mayor Isko authorized barangay chairmen to declare lockdown pic.twitter.com/BGLKDL45rW — Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) March 24, 2021

The barangay chairmen should also give their constituents a two-day notice prior to the implementation of the lockdown.

The Manila Health Department will also verify the existence of said active COVID-19 cases before a lockdown can be implemented.

Once placed under lockdown, all residents should be strictly confined to their residences and are prohibited from going out, except for the following people:

health workers

military personnel

service workers (pharmacies, drug stores, and funeral homes), utility workers (energy, cable, internet, telecommunication companies, water, sanitation, and critical transport facilities including port operation)

essential workers (goods delivery, food delivery, banking and money services)

barangay officials (chairpersons, barangay secretary, barangay treasurers, kagawads, and executive officers)

media practitioners accredited by the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Inter-Agency Task Force

For this week, the local government has placed a total of 29 barangays, one street and one cluster under a 4-day lockdown.

As of Wednesday, about 3,667 active COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the city, with a running total of 31,383 recoveries and 866 deaths.

RELATED VIDEO