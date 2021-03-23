IBP welcomes Supreme Court's condemnation of killings, threats vs lawyers, judges

MANILA - The Integrated Bar of the Philippines on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's condemnation of threats against and killings of lawyers and judges in the country.

The top court earlier said it could not stand idly by amid violations of constitutional rights, announcing several steps to address concerns raised by different lawyers and human rights groups.

" It is deeply appreciated. We are pleased and grateful that a number of the suggestions and recommendations of the IBP are being acted upon," the IBP said in a statement.

"The Integrated Bar of the Philippines will continue to work with the judiciary, government agencies, other sectors, and courageous Filipino lawyers to improve the security of all those who labor to promote the rule of law. While we vigorously pushback against any threat, violence, or disregard of due process, we will move forward and focus on what we can do to deliver JUSTICE BILIS.

"Lawyers, judges, prosecutors, and all workers in the justice sector can and should do so much to deliver justice a lot faster. Only when the evil-doers are swiftly and surely held accountable that the criminals fear the law and respect the rights of others," the IBP said.

The Filipino lawyers' group assured it will "resolutely and proactively" protect its members.

IBP national president Egon Domingo Cayosa said earlier that 57 to 61 lawyers, fiscals, judges, and other members of the Philippine judiciary have been killed since July 1, 2016.

Besides the IBP, other groups welcomed the Supreme Court’s statement, which came on the very last en banc session attended by retiring Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta, who steps down on Saturday.

“The SC statement is an acknowledgment of the worsening human rights situation in the country today,” said Bayan Secretary General Renato Reyes Jr., who cited the case of their lawyer in the Anti-Terror law petition before the Supreme Court.

Nearly half or 26 of the recorded killings among lawyers were work-related, 15 were drug-related, 12 were allegedly due to personal motives, and the remaining 15 are unknown, a FLAG report found.

