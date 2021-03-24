Donasyong bakuna ng China 'pampalubag loob' sa gitna ng tensyon sa WPS: Carpio

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Habang nakadaong pa rin ang mahigit 180 barko ng Tsina sa Julian Felipe Reef na sakop ng exclusive economic zone (EEZ) ng Pilipinas, dumating nitong Miyerkoles ang karagdagang donasyon nilang Sinovac vaccine.

Ayon kay retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, maaaring paraan ito ng Tsina para hindi umalma ang Pilipinas sa nangyayaring encroachment.

"It’s possible that China is encroaching in our maritime zone, but softening it by sending us vaccines... Donating to us vaccines, it's part of their PR effort to soften the blow. But we should not fall for that. Our maritime zones are very important. They're vital for our survival, we can get those vaccines from other sources," ani Carpio.

Pero iginiit naman ni Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. na walang relasyon ang donasyong bakuna at ang maritime dispute.

"No, it is not. Unrelated. Any diminution of commitment to the totality of our rights in the West and South China seas would disobey PRRD’s UN declaration and is tantamount to disloyalty to the republic," Locsin said.

Nauna nang nagsampa ng diplomatic protest ang Department of Foreign Affairs sa Tsina, at hininging tanggalin kaagad nito ang mga barko.

Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na kakausapin mismo ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang Chinese ambassador tungkol sa insidente sa Julian Felipe Reef.

Iginiit ding muli ng Estados Unidos ang kanilang suporta sa Pilipinas.

"The US stands with our ally, the Philippines, regarding concerns about the gathering of People's Republic of China maritime militia vessels near Whitsun Reef," ani Ned Price, tagapagsalita ng US State Department.

Maging Japan ay nagsalita rin at sinabing dapat manaig ang rule of law sa South China Sea at manatili itong malaya, bukas, at payapa.

"The South China Sea issues are directly related to peace & stability and a concern for all. Japan strongly opposes any action that heightens tensions. We support the enforcement of #ruleoflaw in the sea & work with the int'l community to protect the free, open, and peaceful seas."

Pero sa isang tweet, sinabi ng Tsina na di dapat makialam ang Amerika sa rehiyon at ginagatungan lang nito ang tensyon sa karagatan. Tinag pa nito ang US Embassy.

Hindi rin nito nagustuhan ang pahayag ng Japanese ambassador. Sinagot nito ang tweet ng embahada, at sinabing hindi tamang may mga ibang bansa na sumasali sa usapan.

Sa Commission on Appointments hearing nitong Miyerkoles, sinabi ni Locsin na dapat manindigan ang Pilipinas sa isyu ng South China Sea kasama ang mga kaalyado nitong bansa.

—Ulat ni Karen Davila, ABS-CBN News