DOH says COVID-19 vaccines in Bicol still usable despite faulty thermometer

MANILA — The Department of Health on Wednesday assured the public that no COVID-19 vaccines were wasted amid a report that a faulty thermometer was used during their transport.

“We have yet to receive the official report on this. But preliminary findings show that the temperature device was faulty and the vaccines remain in usable condition,” the DOH told media in a message.

The comment was issued in response to Senator Nancy Binay's statement that, as per reports she received, 7,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine sent to Bicol could not be used because of a “freezer failure.”

“Apparently, the third-party logistics that the DOH hired had a faulty thermometer. So, nagdududa sila na apektado ang efficacy and potency ng bakuna at malamang sira na ang mga ito (So they doubt the efficacy and potency of the vaccine, and that it might already be unusable),” Binay said.

The senator pointed out that because of that, “7,500 people have been denied of life-saving vaccines—or shall we say, 7,500 health workers ang hindi nabakunahan (were not vaccinated).”

She said the mishandling of vaccines was “totally unacceptable.”

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that investigation will be done and they will have more information in the coming days.

More than half a million health workers have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19, more than 3 weeks since the rollout started. However, there are more doses that have yet to be used up.

Critics have questioned the slow rollout of vaccines especially with the continued rise in infections in the country.

There are also concerns about non-health workers jumping the vaccine queue amid the shortage in supply of the vaccines.

The Philippines aims to inoculate up to 70 million Filipinos by the end of the year to reach herd immunity against COVID-19.