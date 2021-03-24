Did you witness COVID-19 vaccine queue-jumping? Call our hotline, DOH tells public

Video courtesy of Department of Health

MANILA — The Department of Health on Monday asked the public to help guard COVID-19 vaccines by reporting those violating the prioritization list for inoculation.

The DOH said this as reports surfaced about government officials, health care workers’ relatives and some personalities being inoculated ahead of other health workers serving in the frontlines amid limited vaccine supply.

“I hope we all guard our vaccines so we can appropriately give it to people who are at most need at this time of the pandemic,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

She said vaccines are the most important resource during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Maaari kayong tumawag sa DOH hotlines or even mas malapit ang regional offices at para tayo ay makapag-imbestiga at matigil natin ang mga ganitong practices,” she added.

(You can call the DOH hotlines or our regional offices so we can investigate and stop such practices.)

The DOH said calls may be placed with the Health Facilities and Services Regulatory Bureau’s Complaint and Action Unit at (02) 8651-700 local 2527.

Vergeire said it is also not true that there is a so-called “Plus 1 strategy” that allows relatives of health care workers to also be prioritized.

“Hindi natin nire-recommend. Ito po ay hindi natin ie-encourage.

Wala tayong protocol na plus 1,” she said.

(We are not recommending this. This is not being encouraged. We do not have a protocol for plus 1.)

“Nagbigay na kami ng babala rin sa aming regional directors ng DOH,” she said. “Sinabi natin, nobody jumps the line. The most important people who are to be vaccinated at this point in time are the health care workers.”

(We already warned our regional directors at the DOH…We told them, nobody jumps the line. The most important people who are to be vaccinated at this point in time are the health care workers.)

Asked about reports of government officials and uniformed personnel jumping in line, Vergeire simply said that they have already issued statements on it.

“Gusto namin makiusap sa ating mga kababayan, sa ating mga fellow officials meron tayong sinusunod na prioritization framework,” she said, explaining that the prioritization was made to protect those most at risk of getting sick.

(We want to appeal to Filipinos, to our fellow officials that there is a prioritization framework being followed.)

She also pointed out that the World Health Organization already warned the Philippines that violations in the agreement with the COVAX Facility, which requires that donated vaccines be earmarked for health workers and other priority sectors, may affect the country’s future access to vaccines.

“Our additional supplies or future supplies of these vaccines that will be given to the Philippine government might be compromised. Let us wait for our turn,” Vergeire said.

The health official assured the public that everyone will be vaccinated eventually.

However, there seems to be no clear penalties yet on those violating the prioritization framework.

“We have referred the matter also to the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) and to the Department of Justice. Tinitingnan natin kung ano ang pwede nating maisagawa aside from warning them with this jumping of the line (We’ll see what we can do aside from warning them with this jumping of the line),” Vergeire said.

The country has so far received 1.5 million donated doses of COVID-19 vaccines. As of March 23 or more than 3 weeks since the vaccine rollout began, more than 400,000 people have received the vaccines.