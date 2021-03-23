Cebu town mayor claims he's 'frontliner' amid backlash over his priority vaccination

Minglanilla Mayor Elanito Peña reacts after he gets vaccinated. Photo from Minglanilla LGU

A Cebu mayor claimed he's also a frontliner amid public backlash over his vaccination with those who are prioritized by government in the inoculation drive against COVID-19.

In a statement, Minglanilla Mayor Elanito Peña said he just wanted to set an example to his constituents who are afraid of being vaccinated. He also said he asked permission from the town's health unit to avail of the vaccine.

But according to guidelines set by the national government, local officials are not part of the priority sector in the Philippines' COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Minglanilla public information officer Jay Fernandez said Tuesday they took down Peña's pictures undergoing the vaccination from their social media page because of the backlash.--Report from Vilma Andales

