Abra solon tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA — Abra Rep. JB Bernos announced Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, Bernos said he learned of the diagnosis earlier in the day during a routine check up.
"Currently I am asymptomatic and undergoing home quarantine, as advised by my doctor. It is unfortunate that despite following strict protocols, I have contracted the virus due to numerous unavoidable commitments," he said.
Aside from Bernos, two other lawmakers are battling the disease- House Majority Leader and Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez and Negros Oriental 1st District Jocelyn Sy Limkaichong, based on a list provided by House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza on Tuesday.
Prior to Bernos' announcement, Mendoza said active COVID-19 infections among the employees in the House of the Representatives were at 43.
—Reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
RELATED VIDEO
House of Representatives, JB Bernos, Abra, Abra solon, congressman, Congress, COVID-19, COVID-19 cases House, House of Representatives COVID-19 cases, Batasang Pambansa