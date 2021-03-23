38% of health workers vaccinated in Davao; 35 experience minor side effects

Healthcare workers get inoculated with anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

DAVAO CITY - Healthcare workers from public and private hospitals in Davao inoculated with Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines have reached 7,970 as of Monday.

The city health office said this is about 38% of the 21,000 targeted number of healthcare workers to get anti-COVID-19 vaccines in Davao.

Dr. Josephine Villafuerte, head of Davao's vaccination cluster, said that 15 medical frontliners refused to be vaccinated and 167 deferred vaccination.

She said 35 of the vaccinated individuals experienced minor adverse events following immunization (AEFI), which include localized allergies.

“The vaccinees experienced itching and pain in the injection area which is common,” Villafuerte said.

Of the total number vaccinated, 4,700 were inoculated at the A. Mabini Elementary School, 2,913 at Magallanes Elementary School, 165 at the Metro Davao Medical And Research Center, and 192 at Davao Doctor’s Hospital vaccination hub.

'FAKE VACCINES'

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte meanwhile warned the public on Monday against fake COVID-19 vaccines.

"People must be vigilant. I’ve been hearing about the black market for COVID-19 vaccines since last year,” she said in vernacular.

She said that only the national government currently has the access and the authority to purchase COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines.

When someone gets across somebody selling him or her a COVID-19 vaccine, he or she must at once “raise a red flag” as it might be fake and only contains water, the mayor said.--Report from Hernel Tocmo

