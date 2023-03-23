Former Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justice Monina Arevalo-Zenarosa takes her oath as she is sworn in as a new commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Mar. 23, 2023. Presidential Communications Office/Twitter

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justice Monina Arevalo-Zenarosa as a commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).

Zenarosa took her oath before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, based on photos posted on the Presidential Communications Office’s social media pages.

“Sa kanyang malawak na karanasan sa larangan ng batas at pangangalaga sa karapatang pantao, magiging responsable si CHR Commissioner Zenarosa sa pagpapatupad ng mga karapatan ng lahat ng Pilipino, partikular na ng mga marhinalisado,” the post on the PCO’s page read.

(Thanks to her extensive legal experience and championing human rights, CHR Commissioner Zenarosa will be responsible for ensuring that Filipinos, particularly marginalized ones, will enjoy their rights.)

Zenarosa worked in the Quezon City regional trial court in the '90s before she was appointed to the CA during the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

In 2009, Zenarosa was tasked to head a commission that sought to dismantle private armies after the 2009 Maguindanao massacre.

