Magnitude 5.7 tremor strikes off Cagayan

MANILA -- A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck waters off Dalupiri Island in Calayan, Cagayan at 7:32 a.m. this Thursday, state seismology bureau Phivolcs said.

Phivolcs said the tremor struck some 20 km off the island at a depth of 43 km.

The quake was tectonic in origin.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity III

-Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

-San Antonio, Zambales

Intensity II

-Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

-Narvacan, Ilocos Sur

-Ilagan, Isabela

Intensity I

-Penablanca and Gonzaga, Cagayan

-Batac, Ilocos Norte

-Sinait, Ilocos Sur

-Santol, La Union

Aftershocks are expected from the tremor, Phivolcs said.