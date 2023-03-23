Home  >  News

Magnitude 5.7 tremor strikes off Cagayan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2023 09:36 AM

MANILA -- A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck waters off Dalupiri Island in Calayan, Cagayan at 7:32 a.m. this Thursday, state seismology bureau Phivolcs said.

Phivolcs said the tremor struck some 20 km off the island at a depth of 43 km.

The quake was tectonic in origin.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity III 
-Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte
-San Antonio, Zambales

Intensity II 
-Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
-Narvacan, Ilocos Sur 
-Ilagan, Isabela

Intensity I 
-Penablanca and Gonzaga, Cagayan
-Batac, Ilocos Norte
-Sinait, Ilocos Sur
-Santol, La Union

Aftershocks are expected from the tremor, Phivolcs said.

