Magnitude 5.7 tremor strikes off Cagayan

MANILA -- A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck waters off Dalupiri Island in Calayan, Cagayan at 7:32 a.m. this Thursday, state seismology bureau Phivolcs said.
Phivolcs said the tremor struck some 20 km off the island at a depth of 43 km.
The quake was tectonic in origin.
The following instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensity III
-Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte
-San Antonio, Zambales
Intensity II
-Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
-Narvacan, Ilocos Sur
-Ilagan, Isabela
Intensity I
-Penablanca and Gonzaga, Cagayan
-Batac, Ilocos Norte
-Sinait, Ilocos Sur
-Santol, La Union
Aftershocks are expected from the tremor, Phivolcs said.